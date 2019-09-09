Lutz: “That’s gotta be a top one moment for me”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New Orleans -- The Saints finally opened the season with a win for the first time since 2013 and did it in incredibly dramatic fashion-- a walk-off field goal that was a career-long 58-yarder for Wil Lutz.

"I gotta be honest, that one felt a little different," Lutz said after the game. "I try to treat every kick the same and I felt like I treated that one just like any other kick. I thought I hit it smooth. I wasn't too nervous but obviously in a situation like that, we haven't started-out the last few seasons very well and I knew how big this win would be so there was a little more weight on my shoulders but we were able to get it done."

"Man, just a ton of confidence I think for all of us just to get back into that situation where we had a chance to win the game," said Saints quarterback Drew Brees, who finished the game 32-43 for 370 yards and a pair of touchdowns. "I think we all felt like it was going to happen and the minute you heard that ball go off his foot, it was a thundering kick. I think we all knew it was going through the uprights."

"That's what this game is all about is bouncing-back and being able to have your teammates have your back, and make a kick like that, that's got to be a top one moment for me," Lutz said.