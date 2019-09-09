Lutz: “That’s gotta be a top one moment for me”

Posted 11:39 PM, September 9, 2019, by , Updated at 01:00AM, September 10, 2019

New Orleans -- The Saints finally opened the season with a win for the first time since 2013 and did it in incredibly dramatic fashion-- a walk-off field goal that was a career-long 58-yarder for Wil Lutz.

"I gotta be honest, that one felt a little different," Lutz said after the game. "I try to treat every kick the same and I felt like I treated that one just like any other kick. I thought I hit it smooth. I wasn't too nervous but obviously in a situation like that, we haven't started-out the last few seasons very well and I knew how big this win would be so there was a little more weight on my shoulders but we were able to get it done."

"Man, just a ton of confidence I think for all of us just to get back into that situation where we had a chance to win the game," said Saints quarterback Drew Brees, who finished the game 32-43 for 370 yards and a pair of touchdowns. "I think we all felt like it was going to happen and the minute you heard that ball go off his foot, it was a thundering kick. I think we all knew it was going through the uprights."

"That's what this game is all about is bouncing-back and being able to have your teammates have your back, and make a kick like that, that's got to be a top one moment for me," Lutz said.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.