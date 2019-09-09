× LSU’s Burrow and York Named SEC Players of the Week

BATON ROUGE – For the second straight week, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow has been named the Southeastern Conference Offensive Player of the Week, the league office announced on Monday.

Burrow was joined on the player of the week list Monday by freshman kicker Cade York, who earned SEC Special Teams Player of the Week for his performance in the 45-38 win over ninth-ranked Texas on Saturday in Austin.

Against the Longhorns, Burrow put together another memorable performance, completing 31-of-39 passes for a career-best 471 yards and four touchdowns in the victory. Burrow set career-highs for completions (31) and total offense (479) as the Tigers beat a Top 10 non-conference opponent in a road game for the first time in school history.

Burrow’s 471 passing yards and 479 yards of total offense rank as the second-highest totals in school history, while the 31 completions is third in LSU history. He also extended his school-record streak of consecutive games with at least 20 completions to five straight. Burrow is now 12-3 as LSU’s starting quarterback.

Through two games, Burrow leads the SEC in passing yards per game (374.5), touchdown passes (9), completions (54), and total offense (379.5).

York, a true freshman from McKinney, Texas, connected on field goals of 36, 33 and 40 yards against the Longhorns to remain perfect on field goal attempts this season. York has made all five of his field goal attempts in 2019 and is also 11-of-11 on extra-points.

York currently leads the SEC in scoring among kickers with 26 points, an average of 13.0 points per game.

2019 LSU Football – Player of the Week Honors

Game Player Honor

Ga. Southern QB Joe Burrow SEC Offensive Player of the Week

Texas QB Joe Burrow SEC Offensive Player of the Week

PK Cade York SEC Special Teams Player of the Week