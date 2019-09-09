× Kaylie McHugh Named American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week

NEW ORLEANS, La. – Tulane volleyball senior libero Kaylie McHugh has been named the American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week the league announced on Monday.

It’s the third time in McHugh’s career that she’s been named the league’s defensive player of the week, as it’s the first time she’s taken home the award since September 2017. McHugh was also the last Tulane player to earn one of the league’s weekly volleyball awards.

The Davie, Florida, native through four matches last week finished with 85 total digs for a 5.31 digs per set average against Southeastern Louisiana, Missouri State, Houston Baptist and Ole Miss. She aided in a Green Wave defense that held the four opponents to a .149 hitting percentage over the course of the week.

Against the Lions on Tuesday night, McHugh reached the 20-dig mark for the first time in 2019 with 25 against Southeastern Louisiana, while serving up six assists.

In the 2019 Allstate Sugar Bowl Collegiate Volleyball Classic opener, she had 13 digs against Missouri State with a service ace, while having 18 against Houston Baptist with three assists.

In the tournament finale against Ole Miss, McHugh netted a team season-high in digs with 29 against the Rebels, capturing her first double-double of the season as she had 12 assists and a service ace.

McHugh, who set the conference record for service aces in a career after playing Louisiana-Lafayette, had three on the week and eight on the year, giving her 118 so far which is tied for ninth all-time in Tulane history.

Article courtesy of Tulane Sports Information Department.