Entergy: Hotels, businesses in Warehouse District without power

NEW ORLEANS – A large section of the Warehouse District is without power this morning.

The outage starts near Convention Center Boulevard and stretches as far as Baronne Street, according to an Entergy outage map.

Julia Street between South Peters St. and Baronne is completely without power, and several hotels in the area are also in the dark.

Traffic came to a standstill on Poydras after the outage shut off traffic lights across the main intersection during the morning rush hour.

Entergy has not yet said when power will be restored.