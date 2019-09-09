Entergy: Hotels, businesses in Warehouse District without power

Posted 9:17 AM, September 9, 2019, by , Updated at 09:23AM, September 9, 2019

Courtesy of Entergy

NEW ORLEANS – A large section of the Warehouse District is without power this morning.

The outage starts near Convention Center Boulevard and stretches as far as Baronne Street, according to an Entergy outage map.

Julia Street between South Peters St. and Baronne is completely without power, and several hotels in the area are also in the dark.

Traffic came to a standstill on Poydras after the outage shut off traffic lights across the main intersection during the morning rush hour.

Photo Gallery

Entergy has not yet said when power will be restored.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.