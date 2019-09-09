× Adult male killed in Metairie shooting

METAIRIE, LA – The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide by shooting that happened on Monday.

The call came in around 4:00 P.M.

Deputies were dispatched to a report of gunfire in the 1300 block of S. Wilson Street in Metairie.

Deputies found the victim, a 38-year-old Metairie man, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

There is no suspect or motive information available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call (504) 364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.

29.975206 -90.222223