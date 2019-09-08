× Ole College Try: Tulane falls at Auburn, 24-6

It took more than a half, but the 10th ranked Auburn Tigers finally ran away from Tulane.

Held to 20 yards rushing at the half, Auburn rushed for 152 yards in the second half in a 24-6 win Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium. 85,317 fans watched the game, the 9th largest crowd to ever watch a Tulane football game in person.

Redshirt junior Merek Glover kicked two field goals, from 44 and 32 yards.

Tulane quarterback Justin McMillan fell to 6-2 as the Green Wave starter. McMillan threw for 103 yards, and rushed for 54 more.

Auburn outgained Tulane, 379 yards to 223.