Joe Burreaux: LSU quarterback throws for 471 yards, 4 scores as Tigers hold off Texas

AUSTIN, TX - SEPTEMBER 07: Joe Burrow #9 of the LSU Tigers looks to pass in the fourth quarter against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 7, 2019 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow threw for 471 yards and 4 touchdowns as 6th ranked LSU defeated 9th ranked Texas, 45-38 Saturday night in Austin.

The 471 yards were the second most passing yards in a single game by an LSU quarterback. In 2001, Rohan Davey passed for 528 yards in a win over Alabama.

Three LSU receivers went over 100 yards for the game.

Ja’Marr Chase caught 8 passes for 147 yards. Terrace Marshall had 6 receptions for 123 yards and a touchdown. And Justin Jefferson had 9 catches for 163 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Joe Burrow's 61 yard TD pass to Jefferson in the fourth quarter gave LSU a 45-31 lead. The play came on third down and 17 yards to go.

Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger threw for 401 yards and 4 touchdowns. He also rushed for 60 yards and a TD.

Texas sputtered early in the game inside the LSU 10. The Longhorns had a dropped TD pass. And, later Ehlinger was stopped for a two yard loss at the LSU three yard line on a fourth down run.

The game featured 58 first downs, and 1,103 yards of total offense.

 

