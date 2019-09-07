FNF Scholar Athlete: Christian Corkran

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Senior offensive lineman Christian Corkran has been a big-time contributor on Fontainebleau's football team, setting an example for his teammates for years.

"Christian Corkran, I'm going to tell you, he is our best and most talented offensive lineman at this point in time," said Fontainebleau Head Coach Christopher Blocker. "Absolutely tremendous leader and a total asset to our program."

"I've learned how to be a leader and teach the young kids leave a great legacy behind for the young kids," Corkran said.

Corkran has already received offers from several DII and DIII schools and is being actively recruited by bigger programs too. He holds a 3.8 GPA and hopes to study engineering or business in college, saying that math is his favorite subject.

"I'm just good at it and I know it comes easy," Corkran said. "Since the beginning of school it's always what I've been good at."

Christian Corkran of Fontainebleau, this week's Scholar Athlete.