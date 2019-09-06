× WGNO to broadcast first televised gubernatorial debate

BATON ROUGE – WGNO will broadcast the first televised debate between Louisiana’s gubernatorial candidates.

The Louisiana Governor Primary Debate will be held Thursday, September 19, at the Louisiana State University Union Theater.

Incumbent Governor John Bel Edwards, Congressman Ralph Abraham, and businessman Eddie Rispone will all take part in the debate.

In addition to WGNO, the three-hour debate will be broadcast live on WNTZ-TV (FOX), WVLA-TV (NBC), WGMB (FOX), KLFY-TV (CBS), KTVE-TV (NBC), KTAL-TV (NBC), and KSWL-TV (CBS).

Radio broadcast partners KSYL, KMLB, KRMD, KVOL, KLCL and iHeart Radio stations in Baton Rouge and New Orleans will also broadcast the debate.

The debate will be moderated by news anchors Chad Sabadie of WGMB FOX 44 News and Jacque Jovic of KTAL NBC 6 News, as well as political reporter Fred Childers of WVLA NBC Local 33.

In addition to taking questions from the moderators, candidates will respond to questions from local voters. Questions for the debate may be submitted by members of the public by e-mailing Joe Spadea at jspadea@brproud.com.