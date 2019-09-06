× Tulane police open fire on former contractor during on-campus arrest attempt

NEW ORLEANS – Tulane University Police Department officers opened fire on a former contract employee this afternoon after he attempted to ram them with his vehicle.

Tulane officers spotted the former contract employee just after 1 p.m., according to the university.

The former contractor, who is wanted for indecent exposure and trespassing, attempted to strike the officers as he fled in his vehicle.

The officers opened fire, and the former contractor fled.

The suspect arrived at a local hospital suffering from a gunshot wound around 1:30 p.m., according to the NOPD.

No further information on the suspect’s condition has been released.

The threat was contained, and no students are currently in danger, according to Tulane officials.