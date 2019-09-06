× Raiders WR Antonio Brown to play Monday, Jon Gruden says

After what a turbulent few days for the Oakland Raiders, it appears Antonio Brown will take the field on Monday.

Brown, who reportedly got into a non-physical altercation with Raiders general manager Mike Mayock on Wednesday, apologized at a team meeting Friday morning.

“Antonio is back today,” head coach Jon Gruden told reporters at Friday’s practice. “We’re really excited about that. We’re ready to move on. He’s obviously had a lot of time to think about things. We’re happy to have him back, and I know Raider nation is excited about that too.”

Gruden was asked if Brown would play Monday night in the team’s regular-season opener against the Denver Broncos.

“That’s the plan, yes,” Gruden said.

Brown briefly addressed reporters with a statement but took no questions on Friday.

“I’m excited to be out here today,” Brown said. “I want to apologize to my teammates, the organization. Enough talk, man. I’m excited to be out here with my teammates. I’m grateful for all the fans. I’m excited to be a part of the Raiders, and I’ll see you guys soon.”

Brown not at practice Thursday

Brown was not at the team facility on Thursday, Mayock said that day. The team did not say why or if he was being disciplined.

“Antonio Brown is not in the building today,” Mayock told reporters Thursday. “He won’t be practicing. I don’t have any more information for you right now. And when I have some, and it becomes appropriate, you guys will all get it, I promise you. But that’s it for today.”

The Raiders’ injury report shows that Brown did not participate in practice Thursday with the description as: “Not injury related – conduct.”

Brown took to Instagram Wednesday, posting a letter purportedly from Mayock informing him he has been fined close to $54,000 by the team for missing time during preseason training camp.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, who cited sources familiar with the situation, Mayock was frustrated Brown posted the letter.

Rapoport also reported that the two got into a heated exchange on the practice field, which was witnessed by other players. According to Rapoport, things did not get physical.

ESPN’s Anderson also reported that Brown and Mayock were in an argument during Wednesday’s practice. ESPN’s Adam Schefter was first to report that the confrontation stemmed from Brown’s Instagram post.

CNN reached out to representation for Brown on Thursday but did not immediately hear back.

On Thursday, Gruden said he would not get into Brown’s situation.

“I’m emotional about it, hope you understand why,” Gruden said at the time. “I think a lot of this guy, I think Antonio is a great receiver, and I think deep down, I think he’s a really good guy. So I’m frustrated. I’m not going to say any more about it. Hope it all works out. But I don’t have anything official to say about anything else until I get all the facts, and that’s what I’m going to do.”

Brown, who is in his 10th NFL season, missed time during training camp while he recovered from frostbite on his feet from doing cryotherapy — and while he was appealing to the NFL to use the same helmet he has used his entire career.

The problem: His preferred helmet was one of the older models that had been banned by the NFL and the NFL Players Association beginning this season to improve player safety.

He filed two grievances, losing both.

On Wednesday, Brown announced he will use a Xenith Shadow helmet this season.