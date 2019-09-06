Port Orleans adds a brew and anthem contest to benefit Team Gleason

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- Port Orleans is once again doing some good. The brewery, owned in part by retired Saint Zach Strief has taken the opportunity at the start of this season to relaunch a brew dedicated to helping former teammate Steve Gleason's Team Gleason.

Zach and his crew wanted to impact the community where he spent his entire NFL career and he says the choice of where to help was easy.

Strief says, "There's a lot of causes in this city. When we sat down and said who's doing great stuff in the city, it literally was the first name Steve Gleason. What Team Gleason does, not only in New Orleans, but around the country, and really the world, it was an easy tie-in.

This year Port Orleans also upped the ante for Saints fans by conducting an anthem contest as well.

"There's so much color here in the fan base, and so much excitement, so we kinda came up with this #MakeDatNoise and the ability for fans to kind of interact with us, show us what your guys are doing whether you're at home, or the dome or you're tailgating," explained Strief.

Strief is also embarking on his second year in the booth as the Saints radio play-by-play announcer alongside anther Saints great, Deuce McAllister.

Strief said, "I spent a lot of time this off-season, trying to improve, trying to get better. I'm still so new at this, and I know I have a long way to go so a lot of this time in the off season has been about that but getting ready for this game, can't be more excited. Monday night, in the dome, against a team that should be a playoff contender next year so I think it's gone be a lot of fun and Deuce and I are real excited about it.

The winner will receive a VIP package to the Atlanta Falcons vs. Saints game on November 10th in the Mercedes Benz Superdome, as well as iced-down Gleason IPA. Fans are encouraged to send in videos, songs or chats for a chance to win Gleason IPA and to raise awareness and funding for those living with ALS.

In order to participate in #makedatnoise , from the game, your tailgate, or house party, simply tag @PortOrleansBrewingCo and submit using #MakeDatNoise. Entries can also be emailed to winner@portorleansbrewingco.com.