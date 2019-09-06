× Michael Thomas reveals (almost) all for ESPN

NEW ORLEANS – We’ve admired his hands, now we can admire his gluteous maximus too!

Saints superstar wide receiver Michael Thomas is one of several athletes chosen as models for multiple covers of ESPN The Magazine’s annual “BODY” issue, which hit newsstands this week.

Some of the other cover models are Evander Kane, hockey player for the San Jose Sharks, Alex Honnold, mountain climber, and Scout Bassett, paralympic sprinter.

In announcing the annual issue, the editors of ESPN The Magazine say it’s “a franchise created to celebrate the athletic form… (featuring) athletes of all shapes and sizes, representing numerous sports.”

The editors say the issue will be the final print edition of the magazine.

You can see the photographs at ESPN.com/BodyISSUE.