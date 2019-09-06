× Jefferson Parish warns about Facebook scam from fraudulent account

METAIRIE – Jefferson Parish is warning Facebook users about a fraudulent account that has been asking for money.

The fake “Jefferson Parish” account is using Facebook’s messenger service to ask for money, according to parish spokesperson Rhonda Collins.

“Jefferson Parish will never send you a message via Facebook regarding a fundraiser or to ask you for money,” Collins said. “Please disregard any messages received through Facebook Messenger from a profile posing to be Jefferson Parish. If you should receive a fraudulent message, please report it to Facebook immediately.”

It remains unclear how many Facebook users have been targeted by the apparent scam and how much money may have been handed over.