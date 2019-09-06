How to bet the Saints season opener plus LSU and Tulane

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A huge weekend of football is here highlighted by the LSU-Texas match-up in Austin. We talk with Jason Logan of Covers.com to find out the smart moves. Money has come in moving the line in LSU's favor, but Tom Herman of Texas does well as an underdog.

The Saints open the season at home on Monday night. They've lost the last 5 season openers, will this year be different?

And Tulane is coming off a big win but now faces a tough test as they travel to Auburn. Do they have what it takes to pull an upset?

Find out the latest trends and insider information with Hank and Jason.