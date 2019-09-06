High pressure gas leak closes Tchoupitoulas for 4 blocks

Posted 2:02 PM, September 6, 2019, by , Updated at 02:10PM, September 6, 2019

NEW ORLEANS – Crews have capped a high pressure gas leak that closed four blocks of Tchoupitoulas Street to traffic this afternoon.

Tchoupitoulas between Robert and Valance Streets was closed around 1:30 p.m. after the leak was first reported.

A non-Entergy crew digging holes to plant trees poked a hole in a four inch gas line, starting off the leak, according to Entergy.

Crews with the New Orleans Fire Department and Entergy managed to cap the leak by 2 p.m., according to cit officials.

The four block stretch of Tchoupitoulas remains closed.

Google Map for coordinates 29.916548 by -90.109292.

