High pressure gas leak closes Tchoupitoulas for 4 blocks
NEW ORLEANS – Crews have capped a high pressure gas leak that closed four blocks of Tchoupitoulas Street to traffic this afternoon.
Tchoupitoulas between Robert and Valance Streets was closed around 1:30 p.m. after the leak was first reported.
A non-Entergy crew digging holes to plant trees poked a hole in a four inch gas line, starting off the leak, according to Entergy.
Crews with the New Orleans Fire Department and Entergy managed to cap the leak by 2 p.m., according to cit officials.
The four block stretch of Tchoupitoulas remains closed.
29.916548 -90.109292