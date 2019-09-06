Give me a ‘T’, ‘I’, ‘G’, ‘E’, ‘R’, ‘S’! What does that spell? WINNER!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BATON ROUGE, La - It takes a tiger.

To be an LSU cheerleader, it takes a tiger.

And to be on this team of Tigers, WGNO News with a Twist fun guy Wild Bill Wood says, you must smile for miles.

Cheerleader Tim Thibodeaux says, "I trained these cheekbones to constantly do it."

Wild Bill wonders and asks Tim "you never get tired of smiling?"

Tim Thibodeaux says, "never, maybe a little sore in the jaw, but I love smiling.

On a purple mat, on a Baton Rouge field of dreams, this team of LSU college kids practices for the next big game because only practice makes perfect.

Cheerleader Shannon Coolon says, "it's a dream I've had since I was a little girl, going to LSU football games, the tradition of LSU definitely a family I want to be part of."

Wild Bill says, "you're Cinderella at the ball!"

Shannon Coolon says, "it feels like a dream."

She's a sophomore and Journalism major.

Tim Thibodeaux is a senior Business Management.

He had a cheerleading dream, too.

It was a dream about another cheerleader.

Tim says, " I met a girl who was on the cheer team."

He dated her.

They broke up.

But his relationship with cheerleading is forever.

And that's what really keeps Tim Thibodeaux, Shannon Coolon and the rest of the Tiger team, forever, smiling.

LSU cheerleaders will be cheering on the LSU Football Team Saturday, September 7 as LSU travels to Austin, Texas.

It's LSU vs Texas.

You can watch the game and the cheerleaders.

It all starts at 6pm right here on WGNO, ABC 26.