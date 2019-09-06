City of Covington to drivers: ‘Slow your roll’

COVINGTON, LA — Election season is here, but in Covington you’ll find a different kind of yard sign in neighbors’ yards.

Right along with the campaign signs for state representative and supreme court, you’ll find a new campaign for drivers in Covington. The city is handing out signs that read “Slow your roll.”

It’s all about appealing to drivers to drive at slower speeds. City leaders say that most of the city’s streets were built prior to the invention of the automobile. A post on the city’s Facebook page reads, “The City is asking nicely that drivers in Covington take a deep breath, relax and slow down.”

The city adds that 25 mph is fast enough for 95% of its roads.

Initially, the city printed 250 of the signs. But city workers say that the free signs are going fast so more may be needed. Covington residents can get one at City Hall while supplies last.