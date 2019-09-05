St. Tammany gets millions more to expand I-12 widening project

MANDEVILLE, LA — Governor John Bel Edwards joined St. Tammany Parish President Pat Brister and LADOTD Secretary Dr. Shawn Wilson Thursday morning to announce a major expansion of the Interstate 12 widening project. The trio joined a group of elected leaders at the parish council chambers to share the news.

“Once the project is complete, I-12 will have three lanes in each direction from just east of LA 1077 to the west side of LA 59,” Edwards told the crowd.

Bridges on the interstate between the state highways will also be widened. That stretch of interstate sees about 70,000 vehicles every day, according to the state. Estimates show that number could grow by an additional 40,000 vehicles in the years ahead.

For its part, the parish is putting up about $15 million of the price of the project. Through the LADOTD, an additional $77 million in federal money will pay for a majority of the work.

The decision to widen the interstate in the western side of the parish follows a fiery crash in May of 2018 that killed four people.

Last December, Brister announced $25 million had need procured for a portion of the widening project. This morning, she announced an additional $52 million.

The job will go out to bid in December. Once the bids are in, the parish will have a better idea of when the work will begin and how long it will take to complete.