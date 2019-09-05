Slain Memphis teen’s father says son was lured on social media

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The father of an 18-year-old Memphis man was shot and killed Monday afternoon said he believes his son was lured to his death via social media, WMC-TV reports.

On Thursday, police identified the victim as 18-year-old Jack Luibel.

Police say Luibel was shot to death near a church in Frayser, a community in North Memphis.

Authorities described the two suspects as men wearing white T-shirts and blue jeans who ran from the scene, according to WREG.

John Luibel, Jack's father, spoke with WMC-TV to warn others. He believes someone possibly posing as a woman sent his son numerous messages via Snapchat.

When Jack finally went to meet the woman for a date, he told his cousin to track him down if he didn't hear anything in 30 minutes, his father said. Jack reportedly told his cousin the house he was at looked run-down and unoccupied.

Neighbors said the house where the shooting happened had been vacant for some time.

It's not yet clear what led up to the shooting, but Jack's father said he believes his son was robbed and may have fought back before he was killed.

No arrests had been made as of Thursday evening.