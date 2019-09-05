Sidney Torres asking for help to fly supplies to the Bahamas

NEW ORLEANS – Real estate developer Sidney Torres left the Bahamas island of Eleuthera, where he owns property, Saturday night. Now he hopes to get back in with desperately needed supplies.

Torres has turned his Mid-City warehouse into an assembly line, where he and his employees, family members, and friends have been filling cardboard boxes with items like canned tuna, water, granola bars– enough food in each box to feed a family of four for about four days.

Oschner Hospital is donating medical supplies– everything from aspirin to tourniquets– asking Torres to send those to the Bahamas too.

Torres has contracted two cargo planes to make the initial flights from Ft. Lauderdale to Eleuthera tomorrow, (Friday, Sept. 6), but with so many donations coming in now, he’d like to get more planes in the air with more supplies as quickly as possible.

