Restaurant Week New Orleans with Restaurant Avo

Restaurant Week New Orleans

"In New Orleans, dining out is many things—a celebration, a sport, an adventure and above all else, a necessity. Why? Because our restaurants serve some of the world’s most delicious food and provide an experience like no other, from the neighborhood hangouts to the white tablecloth institutions. For the ninth year, Restaurant Week New Orleans will showcase the city’s best restaurants at a competitive price point and embrace its diners who can expect to enjoy a memorable meal (or two, or three) during a special week. Enjoy 2-course lunches for $20 or less, and 3-course dinners and brunches for $39 or less." - neworleans.com

September 9-15, 2019

List of participating restaurants

Restaurant Week Deals 2 course lunches for $20 or less 3 course dinners or brunch for $39 or less



Restaurant Avo

"Avo is a chef-owned restaurant from New Orleans-born chef Nick Lama, a third-generation Sicilian. “Avo” is an Italian word that translates as “grandfather” or “ancestor”. The menu at Avo is derived from family recipes and childhood experiences, but served with a fresh perspective. While the food is Italian-focused, most ingredients are Southern-grown and locally harvested." - restaurantweekneworleans.com

