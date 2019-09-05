× Man killed on eastbound Crescent City Connection

NEW ORLEANS– The NOPD fatality unit is investigating an early morning accident that killed a man and shut down the eastbound Crescent City Connection for several hours.

According to investigators, a two car accident occurred on the U.S. 90 East bridge near the Camp Street exit.

The driver of one of those cars was ejected from his vehicle as a result of the initial crash.

He landed in the roadway and was struck by another vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The bridge had to be closed for several hours to complete the investigation.