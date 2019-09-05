On Man-O-War Cay, people rattle off the names of friends and neighbors they have not heard from

The entire top floor of a pastel-blue beachfront home was sheared off while the lower level remained untouched.

A boat rested amid the remains of a leveled home. Shelves full of books still stood beside a crumbled wall with its windows intact. The wall and roof of a quaint living room were peeled off like tape from one small house, revealing a couch and dinner table.

The destruction in this once-idyllic enclave in the northern Bahamas can’t be put into words.

“Words can’t describe it,” Sherrie Roberts said. “I don’t wish it on nobody. … It’s like an atomic bomb went off.”

Dorian, the strongest hurricane ever to hit the Bahamas, wiped out whole neighborhoods when it made landfall Sunday at Category 5 strength. It unmercifully lingered for days, pounding the same battered places again and again.

As of Thursday, the official death toll was 20 — but Bahamian officials said the tally is expected to rise as the extent of the damage becomes clear over the next few days.

Residents rattle off a litany of names of neighbors and friends they have not seen or heard from. All communications went down Sunday. Satellite phones have trickled in. The uncertainty creates another layer of trauma.

Roberts held a bottle of water as she stood with her grandson in a debris field where her home once stood. She cried. She wanted her family in Tampa to know they had survived.

“It’s not just us, everybody’s hurting,” she cried. “We’re not any worse than anybody else. Everybody is hurting and we thank God for life. We’ve got each other.”

Hardened by previous storms, the residents of the Abaco Islands remember dodging projectiles unleashed by the hurricane-force winds and putting mattresses over their doors and windows. Looking at the aftermath, it’s hard to imagine how anyone survived.

The Abacos suffered massive destruction, Bahamian Prime Minister Hubert Minnis said. About 60% of homes in the town of Marsh Harbour were damaged.

Residents said their lives, and the Abaco Islands, will never be the same.