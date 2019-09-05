× Man dies at Grand Canyon while swimming along the Colorado River

Grand Canyon (KGUN) — Park officials say a man died Tuesday while swimming below Deer Creek Falls in the Grand Canyon.

The man, 77-year-old Kenneth Reece, was visiting from Tasmania, Australia.

Reece was swimming in the area and was pulled out of the water by other river trip members, who started CPR.

Responding rangers continued resuscitation efforts on scene but Reece did not survive.

It’s unclear how Reece was submerged in the water, but park officials say this is a good reminder that swimming in the Colorado River is very different than a traditional swimming pool.