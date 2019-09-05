LSU’s team of Tiger Girls gets ready for some football

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BATON ROUGE, La - The coach gets the team into shape.

It's that time of year.

And that coach is Coach Kandace Hale.

And her team of Tiger Girls.

The Tiger Girls are kind of like cheerleaders who dance.

WGNO News with a Twist fun guy Wild Bill Wood says they dance under the direction of a coach who demands discipline and precision and perfection.

That is particularly important when it comes to hair flipping.

Wild Bill asks, "how does a Tiger Girl properly flip her hair?

Coach Kandace Hale says, "relax your neck, go on your tippy toes, look down at your toes, all the way back and flip your hair."

After two decades of performing at basketball games, LSU Tiger Girls now fill the spotlight at LSU football games.

They audition like American Idol contestants to be on the team to get the chance to show up and show off their skills before a crowd.

Wild Bill wonders, "I know you have to be a good speller to be a Tiger Girl, but what other characteristics does it take?

Tiger Girl Ariel Brumfield says, "it takes hard work, dedication, confidence and an overall great person."

They really do roar.

So big.

So bold.

So ready for the moment.

And that's any moment for victory for LSU.

The Tiger Girls sort of re-wrote the National Anthem.

Well, one word of the Star Spangled Banner.

At the end, you'll hear them sing out, "o'er the land of the free and the home of the, TIGERS!"