Jordy Robertson pleads guilty and admits to using donation money on drugs and gambling

LAPLACE, LA – Jordy Robertson, the father of New Orleans Saints superfan Jarrius “JJ” Robertson pleaded guilty to wire fraud and drug charges.

Jordy Robinson started the “It Takes Lives to Save Lives” foundation in honor of his sick son, JJ.

After a lengthy investigation, Jordy was arrested for using the donated money on drugs and gambling.

On September 5, Jordy pleaded guilty admitted to using money donated for his sons illness inappropriately.

Attorney Peter G. Strasser spoke after the re-arraignment, saying that he hopes for Jordy and societies sake, that this guilty plea is the “first step to rehabilitation.”

