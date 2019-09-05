ICE officer fires shots in grocery store parking lot while trying to make arrest

ANTIOCH, Tenn. — Metro police officers responded to a grocery store in Antioch after a federal immigration officer fired shots while trying to take someone into custody.

The call came in around 7 a.m. Thursday in the Food Lion parking lot on Richards Road.

Metro Nashville police confirmed an ICE officer fired shots at a box truck while trying to apprehend someone. The truck was later found at another location but no one was inside. Federal agents are now searching for the person involved. A spokesperson with the FBI said the agency is investigating a potential assault on a federal officer.

The FBI said there is no indication this person is a threat to the community.

According to police, Metro officers were not involved in the incident but stayed on site to secure the scene. Agents with the FBI and U.S. Department of Homeland Security are handling the investigation. At this time, it’s not believed anyone was hurt.

Sky 5 flew over the scene and showed crime scene tape placed around other cars in the parking lot. The grocery store and adjacent businesses are open.