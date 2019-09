Welcome to the Ed-itorial, the podcast of WGNO Sports Director Ed Daniels. Each week, Ed brings you insights, breaking news, interviews with newsmakers, and his Ed-itorials.

In this episode, Ed talks college football as the Green Wave prepares to take on 18 point favorite Auburn and LSU gets ready to take on 10th ranked Texas.

He also sits down with former LSU Tiger and current sideline reporter Gordy Rush.

Send your questions and comments directly to Ed at ed@wgno.com.

Thanks for tuning in!