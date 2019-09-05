× 2 wounded and 2 killed in Marrero shooting

MARRERO, LA.– Sheriff Joseph Lopinto reports that the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a multiple shooting incident that has left 2 dead and 2 additional people wounded.

At around 10:00 pm, Third District deputies responded to a 911 call stating a male had been shot in the 3000 block of Sorbonne Drive in Marrero.

That’s where deputies located 4 victims suffering from gunshot wounds inside of a residence.

Two victims, an unidentified adult male and unidentified juvenile female, were pronounced dead on scene.

The other two victims, an unidentified adult male and an unidentified juvenile male, were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Investigators believe an argument inside the residence between two adult males led to the shooting.

No information on a suspect has been released at this time.