Trump appears to show altered Dorian trajectory map

Posted 3:22 PM, September 4, 2019, by , Updated at 04:22PM, September 4, 2019

President Trump appeared to show an altered map of Hurricane Dorian’s trajectory in the Oval Office that added the state of Alabama to the storm’s projected path.

Trump’s apparently altered map appears to be based on a projection map issued by the National Weather Service on August 28 that did not include Alabama:

 

Map courtesy of the National Weather Service

On September 1, the president tweeted that the storm was forecast to hit Alabama, a false claim that was quickly refuted by the National Weather Service:

CNN has reached out to the White House for comment and has not heard back.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.