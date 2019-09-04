‘There is nothing left’ on this island in the Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian

This is an island so ravaged by Hurricane Dorian, it took three days for any outsider to get there.

Now Man-O-War Cay, once an idyllic haven in the northern Bahamas, is a giant pile of rubble.

“There is nothing left” CNN’s Paula Newton said in front of the remnants of a building.

“We’re talking about damage (to) 90% to almost 100% of everything that is here.”

Man-O-War is part of the Abaco Islands, where at least 20 people were critically injured by the hurricane, Bahamian officials said.

At least seven Bahamians have been killed by Dorian, and the prime minister expects the death toll to rise.

Search crews weren’t able to reach hard-hit areas for days. Dorian slammed the Bahamas as a Category 5 hurricane and then stalled over the islands, making rescue missions too dangerous.

Even now, going door-to-door to look for survivors isn’t an option because in many places, there are no more doors. There are no more homes.