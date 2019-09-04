× NOPD investigates Triple shooting/murder in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS– The NOPD is investigating a homicide that occurred on September 3, 2019 in the 7100 block of Salem Drive and claimed the life of one of three victims involved in the incident.

At about 10:14 p.m., NOPD Seventh District officers responded to a call of shots fired at the location. Upon arrival, officers learned that three adult male victims had sustained gunshot wounds and had been transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Through further investigation, detectives learned that the victims were reportedly standing outside at the location when unknown subjects in a vehicle allegedly drove by and opened fire.

One of the victims in this incident later died at the hospital during the early morning hours of September 4, at which time the signal was changed to a homicide.

Investigators are currently in the process of gathering evidence and information to identify the person(s) responsible in this incident, as well as a motive.

No further information is available at this time. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will determine official cause of death for the decedent and released the victim’s name, upon completion of autopsy and notification of family.