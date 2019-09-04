Martini Madness presented by Friends of City Park

NEW ORLEANS – We are just over two weeks away from the fundraising (and drinking!) event known as Martini Madness.
Grab your friends and head to the Arbor Room and Popp Fountain on Friday, September 20, from 8 – 11 P.M.
The evening will include an exciting raffle, photo booth fun, DJ, and more!
Taste over 25 specialty martinis from Republic National Distributing Company and enjoy delectable cuisine from over 35 of New Orleans’ best restaurants.
The beer garden will include brews from Gnarly Barley Brewing, NOLA Brewing, Port Orleans Brewing Co. and Urban South Brewery.
Tickets cover all food and drinks for the duration of the fundraiser.
All proceeds benefit capital improvements in New Orleans City Park.
Tickets are $75 for general admission, and $65 for Friends of City Park members.
All ticket sales are final, there will be no exchanges or refunds on purchases.
In the event of cancellation please regard your ticket purchase as a donation to Friends of City Park.
A $2.00 processing fee per ticket will take place for all credit card transactions.
Restaurants:
12 Seasons Catering
Acme Oyster House
The Backyard
Banana Blossom
Banh Mi Boys
The Bombay Club
Boulevard American Bistro
BRAVO! Cucina Italiana
CoolBrew Coffee
Clesi’s Restaurant & Catering
Dot’s Diner
Galliano
La Mensa
Lakeview Burgers & Seafood
Lakeview Harbor
Lucy’s Retired Surfers Bar & Restaurant
New Orleans City Park Catering
New Orleans City Park Concessions
Nola Snow Snoballs
Nothing Bundt Cakes – Metairie
Oceana Grill
Old Town Praline
PJ’s Coffee House
Rizzuto’s Ristorante & Chop House
Sassy NOLA
Short Stop Poboys
Silk Road
Taceaux Loceaux
Taj Mahal/Nirvana Indian Cuisine
Zapps Potato Chips
Zea’s