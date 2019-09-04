Martini Madness presented by Friends of City Park

NEW ORLEANS – We are just over two weeks away from the fundraising (and drinking!) event known as Martini Madness.

Grab your friends and head to the Arbor Room and Popp Fountain on Friday, September 20, from 8 – 11 P.M.

The evening will include an exciting raffle, photo booth fun, DJ, and more!

Taste over 25 specialty martinis from Republic National Distributing Company and enjoy delectable cuisine from over 35 of New Orleans’ best restaurants.

The beer garden will include brews from Gnarly Barley Brewing, NOLA Brewing, Port Orleans Brewing Co. and Urban South Brewery.

Tickets cover all food and drinks for the duration of the fundraiser.

All proceeds benefit capital improvements in New Orleans City Park.

Tickets are $75 for general admission, and $65 for Friends of City Park members.

All ticket sales are final, there will be no exchanges or refunds on purchases.

In the event of cancellation please regard your ticket purchase as a donation to Friends of City Park.

A $2.00 processing fee per ticket will take place for all credit card transactions.

Restaurants:

12 Seasons Catering

Acme Oyster House

The Backyard

Banana Blossom

Banh Mi Boys

The Bombay Club

Boulevard American Bistro

BRAVO! Cucina Italiana

CoolBrew Coffee

Clesi’s Restaurant & Catering

Dot’s Diner

Galliano

La Mensa

Lakeview Burgers & Seafood

Lakeview Harbor

Lucy’s Retired Surfers Bar & Restaurant

New Orleans City Park Catering

New Orleans City Park Concessions

Nola Snow Snoballs

Nothing Bundt Cakes – Metairie

Oceana Grill

Old Town Praline

PJ’s Coffee House

Rizzuto’s Ristorante & Chop House

Sassy NOLA

Short Stop Poboys

Silk Road

Taceaux Loceaux

Taj Mahal/Nirvana Indian Cuisine

Zapps Potato Chips

Zea’s