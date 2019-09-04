Love It, Like It, Hate It: Lunchbox Add-Ins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Packing a lunch for your kids (or yourself) can be good for your budget, plus, you know exactly what you’re getting, and you can make it as healthy as you want. But those lunch box add-ins can make or break it, nutritionally speaking, so today we’re Getting the Skinny with Molly on the best and worst lunch box snack packs!

LOVE IT!

Snacks that provide a source of protein, fiber, healthy fats, calcium, and/or antioxidants/vitamins/minerals.

LIKE IT!

Snacks that provide some (but not 100%) whole grains or source of real fruit/vegetable, but are either fried, or contain refined flours and/or sugar

Belvita Snack Packs (whole grain with added sugars), Nutrigrain bars (high in mostly-added sugar)

Pirate’s Booty Puffs (cornmeal, rice flour, oil), Baked Lays (white potatoes, sugar), Pretzels (white flour)

Fruit Rope & Fruit Leather (e.g. Clif’s Z-Fruit Rope and Stretch Island Fruit Co’s Fruit Strip)

Graham cracker snack packs (e.g. Honey Maid, Teddy Grahams, Annie’s)

Most Granola Bars

Most squeezable yogurts like Yoplait Gogurt or Stonyfield Squeezers

HATE IT!

Snacks with little/no fiber, protein, fat – primarily white carbs & sugars

Gummy candies – even organic gummies

Goldfish-style crackers – even organic versions

Most muffins, e.g. mini/snack-size blueberry muffins (half a day’s worth of added sugar per snack pack)

Cookies + sugary sweets – e.g. Oreo Crème Dips + Cookie Stick snack pack has more than half a day’s worth of added sugar!

Veggie Fake Outs – e.g. “Zucchini” cookies with mostly white flour + sugar, with minimal veggies of any type

