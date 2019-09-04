Insurance website names Slidell ‘Safest City in Louisiana’

CAMBRIDGE, MA — The insurance website Insurify says Slidell is the safest city in the United States when it comes to driving. The designation is based on the company’s evaluation of moving violations compared to the number of drivers in the city.

Moving violations include things like speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, DUI cases, reckless driving and running redlight cases.

Insurify has a list of safest cities, naming one in each state. Safest cities in neighboring states include Clarksdale, MS, and Weslaco, Tx.

In 2016, the website Backgroundchecks.org name Slidell the seventh safest city in Louisiana for crime. That list was based on FBI criminal records as well as the website’s background searches. Thibodaux, Mandeville, and Kenner also made the top ten on that statewide list.