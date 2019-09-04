Get the Skinny in the Kitchen | Sweet Deviled Eggs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Power-up on-the-go lunches or football season tailgate parties with these sweet & savory Deviled Eggs by Ben McLauchlin!

Sweet Deviled Eggs

Makes 24 servings

Ingredients:

12 large eggs

1/4 cup mayo or 2% Greek Yogurt (e.g. Fage)

1 tablespoon butter softened to room temperature

2 teaspoons yellow mustard

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

2 teaspoons pickle juice (used hamburger dill chips juice- less sugar added)

1 tablespoon Swerve, Granular

1/8 teaspoon salt (or less, to taste)

1/8 teaspoon pepper

1 dash Tabasco sauce optional

Paprika and chopped parsley for sprinkling (optional)

Bacon pieces optional

Instructions:

Place eggs in a large saucepan and cover with water. Transfer to stovetop and on high heat, heat water until it begins to boil. Boil for one minute, cover with lid, and remove from heat. Allow to sit for 15 minutes and then drain water carefully. Replace hot water with cold water in saucepan.

Peel eggs under cold water and set aside. The cold water should help the egg shell become detached from the egg. Slice eggs in half lengthwise. Remove yolks and transfer to a mixer bowl.

Add room temperature butter, mustards, pickle juice, mayo, Swerve, salt, and pepper. Initially use a fork to mash well, then place into a stand mixer or with a hand mixer, mix on high until fluffy and creamy- about 5 minutes.

With a spoon or a piping bag, pipe filling into the cavity of each egg white. Sprinkle with parsley and bacon (if using) and serve.

Per Serving: 40 calories, 3 grams fat, 1 gram saturated fat, 60 mg sodium, 1 gram carbohydrate, 0 fiber, 0 sugar, 3 grams protein.

