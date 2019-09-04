× Former LSU Tigers dancer Katie Morton finding love on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’

NEW ORLEANS– If you’ve been watching the steamy summer hit ABC reality series, “Bachelor In Paradise,” then you’ve seen the charismatic Katie Morton on the show.

Katie first became part of Bachelor Nation on Colton Underwood’s season of “The Bachelor,” and has been a fan-favorite since then! Her stint on this season of “Bachelor In Paradise” has been a successful one for Katie so far.

She officially became the girlfriend of Chris Bukowski last night on the show, and she said she’s elated and excited about it! Bukowski is no stranger to Bachelor Nation. He first appeared on Season 8 of “The Bachelorette” and then again on Season 10 of “The Bachelorette,” and he’s appeared on two seasons of “Bachelor In Paradise” and he never found love.

Here in Louisiana we are rooting for Katie Morton to find true love on “Bachelor In Paradise.” She’s a former LSU Tigers dancer and student! Go Tigers and Go Katie!

To follow Katie’s journey to find love follow her on Twitter, HERE.

“Bachelor In Paradise” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 7 p.m. on WGNO-TV.