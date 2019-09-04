× Dwayne Johnson steps in for ailing friend Kevin Hart as ‘Kelly Clarkson Show’ guest

Dwayne Johnson is already #mangoals, #fitnessgoals and #alldayhustlegoals, but now he’s also #bestfriendgoals.

Johnson’s frequent co-star Kevin Hart had been scheduled to be the first guest on singer Kelly Clarkson’s new syndicated talk show, but when the comedian was injured in an accident over the weekend, Johnson stepped up to take his place.

Johnson, NBC said in a release, left his honeymoon in Kauai early in order to appear on the show, which taped on Tuesday.

“This is real,” Clarkson said in a clip released on Wednesday. “His wife probably hates me.”

Johnson, who married longtime girlfriend Lauren Hashian last month, said on Twitter he was happy to appear.

“When my son @KevinHart4real goes down with an injury, his big daddy steps in,” he wrote. “I did leave my honeymoon early (Lauren approved cos she LOVES Kelly) and now me and Kelly are new best friends.”

Hart was a passenger in a car accident on Sunday in Calabasas, California.

Hart and the driver of the vehicle involved in the single-car wreck sustained “major back injuries,” according to a California Highway Patrol incident report.

Hart’s wife, Eniko Parrish, has said the actor is “going to be just fine.”

Hart and Johnson have appeared in movies like “Central Intelligence” and “Jumanji” together. Off screen, they frequently tease each other on social media.

“The Kelly Clarkson” show debuts Monday, September 9.