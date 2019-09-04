Drew Brees records promo for anti-LGBTQ group Focus on the Family

Posted 10:55 AM, September 4, 2019

NEW ORLEANS – Drew Brees has teamed up with controversial anti-LGBTQ group Focus on the Family for a promotion.

The future hall of fame New Orleans Saints quarterback recorded a video for Focus on the Family’s upcoming “Bring Your Bible to School Day.”

Focus on the Family has become well known for promoting methods of “leaving homosexuality” designed to convert LGBTQ people to heterosexuality.

Groups like the Human Rights Campaign and the Southern Poverty Law Center have strongly chastised Focus on the Family for its anti-LGBTQ advocacy and well-funded campaigns against same-sex marriage.

