Two tourists recreate Homer Simpson’s culinary tour through New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS– You’ll definitely want to check out this viral video of two Swiss tourists visiting New Orleans. They are obviously fans of the hit animated show, “The Simpson’s.” These visitors set out to recreate every single iconic scene from “The Simpson’s” episode in which Homer Simpson ate at dozens of New Orleans restaurants.

Katrin Von Niederhausern posted the video to YouTube and has already garnered up nearly 800,000 views.

You’ll recognize many of our local favorites like Pat O’s, Cajun Seafood, Tracey’s, Dooky Chase’s, Katie’s, Parkway Tavern, Coop’s Place, Galatories, Antoine’s, Loretta’s, Arnaud’s, Brennan’s, Parasol’s, Court of Two Sisters, and Commander’s Palace.

On the YouTube page, Katrin thanked all the New Orleans restaurants for letting them film the sequences.