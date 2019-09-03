The Ultimate NOLA Golf Experience with Belle Terre Country Club

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LaPlace, La



Belle Terre Country Club

Belle Terre translates from French into “beautiful land” and this golf course certainly lives up to that reputation. Whether you’re a serious golfer or a weekend duffer, this 18-hole championship course designed by Pete Dye is one of Louisiana’s finest with our objective to be amongst the top three in the state. Improved cart paths, increased bunker sand, better drainage and brand new greens are all part of the enhanced experience at Belle Terre.

Address 111 Fairway Drive Laplace, LA 70068

Phone Number (985) 652-5000

Website

*******

Purchase an Ultimate NOLA Golf Experience!

A great gift for the golfer on your list!

Deal Highlights

$99 gets you over $350 worth of golf

A round of golf with cart at each participating course location

Enjoy eight of the best golf locations in the greater New Orleans area

Description

For a limited time enjoy eight of the best golf locations in the greater New Orleans area for $99. That's eight 18 hole rounds for less than $20 a round! Some restrictions apply.

Restrictions

Valid for 18 holes and one cart rental per course.

Valid for one-hour bay reservation at Loft 18 and The Flagstick

Must call ahead for available tee times; 72 hour maximum pre-book required; Must mention card when booking tee time.

Not valid for tournament or league play; Not valid with other discounts/promotions.

Loft 18 not valid Friday and Saturday 5pm-close; All other courses not valid before 11am holidays and weekends.

Limit 1 card per household.

Golf Card will expire 08-31-2020.

Purchase Agreement

Your Golf Card will be mailed within 7-10 days.

All sales final, no refunds or exchanges for unused Golf Card or missed events.

Golf Card not redeemable for cash.

NOLA Discount Deals & incentRev are not responsible for closed establishments.

*******

Click here for more information on the Ultimate NOLA Golf Experience and for a list of participating golf courses.