Singing sensation Lizzo to take stage on two nights at The Fillmore New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS– Singing sensation Lizzo is one of the most popular rappers to hit the music scene! Her infectious hits, “Truth Hurts, “Juice” and “Good As Hell” are heating up the charts! Lizzo’s hit “Truth Hurts” is currently #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Lizzo will take the stage at The Fillmore New Orleans, which is New Orleans’ hottest new music venue. Lizzo will perform on Saturday, September 7th and Sunday September 8th for her “Cuz I Love You Too Tour.” Doors open at 8 p.m.

