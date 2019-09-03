NTSB releases preliminary report for crash that killed Nancy Parker and Franklin Augustus

NEW ORLEANS – Less than three weeks after the fatal crash, the National Transportation Safety Board completed their Aviation Accident Preliminary Report.

The report explains that on August 16, a Pitts S2B aerobatic airplane registered to Drug Fighter LLC, was destroyed in a crash, shortly after takeoff from the New Orleans Lakefront Airport.

Both the pilot, Franklin Augustus, and one passenger, news reporter Nancy Parker, sustained fatal injuries.

Nancy Parker was doing a documentary on the pilot, which included a local flight in the pilot’s aerobatic airplane.

The takeoff was filmed.

