NOPD looking for a man who stole checks from a Prytania St. mailbox

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a man who was recorded on surveillance video brazenly stealing checks from a mailbox.

The unidentified man can be seen systematically rifling through mail he removed from the mailbox outside a business in the 5000 block of Prytania Street just after 5:30 a.m. on August 14.

The man was wearing an open white button up shirt and tan pants, and he was riding a bicycle.

Before fleeing the scene on his bicycle, the thief can be seen folding the checks and sticking them in his waistband.

Anyone with information that can help Second District detectives identify and locate the wanted subject is asked to call (504) 658-6020.

29.924429 -90.109019