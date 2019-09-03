Here’s looking at Louis Armstrong as Louis looks right back at you

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - He's a native.

Born in New Orleans.

Raised in New Orleans.

He's Louis Armstrong.

The man who took the trumpet to the moon and back.

He's now the man in a brand new mural.

WGNO News with a Twist fun guy Wild Bill Wood wants to show you the man in the mural.

The mural is on the side of what will be The Rampart, a hotel at 300 South Rampart.

Developers of the hotel join Wild Bill.

They are Zach Kupperman and Barrett Cooper.

And Wild Bill gets help telling the mural story from Loyola University music student and Louis Armstrong superfan Brian Maassen.