Carla’s Kitchen: Poke-Chan

NEW ORLEANS - On this Carla’s Kitchen I take you to a quaint poke place on St Claude, Poke-Chan. Co-owners, Dalena Vo and Lauren Nguyen are doing their unique take on poke and other Asian dishes.

Poke is a traditional Hawaiian dish that is marinaded cubed raw fish. At Poke-Chan, they offer signature poke bowls like the Kinda Hawaiian and the Honey Garlic.

What sets their poke apart from other places is they make nine different original sauces. You even have the option of building your own poke in a burrito, bowl or with chips. They have different protein options like tuna, salmon, spicy tuna, scallop, octopus and fried tofu.

It’s not just poke they serve—half of their menu is Japanese cooked bowls. The one featured is the Karaage Don. It’s Japanese fried chicken served over rice and kimchi.

Be sure to try one of the homemade drinks like Vietnamese coffee, Japanese milk tea and Thai tea with half and half.

Poke-Chan is located at 2809 St. Claude Avenue—Open every day for lunch and dinner.

Click HERE for more information on Poke-Chan.