Acorn Cafe at new Louisiana Children’s Museum aims to please both kids and parents

NEW ORLEANS-- The new Louisiana Children's Museum opened its doors to the public over the weekend. In addition to all the wonderful exhibits, there's also a restaurant inside the museum.

News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez went to go try "Acorn Cafe: A Dickie Brennan Cafe" at the Louisiana Children's Museum.

There's plenty of "play food" at the new Louisiana Children's Museum, but did you know they also have a spot where you can get real grub and it is real good!

The Acorn Cafe aims to please both kids and their parents.

"We wanted to offer healthier options. We wanted to create something for everyone for both kids and their parents. We're not substituting any flavors but we're trying to work in healthy things where kids won't even notice the difference," Geordie Brower with Acorn Cafe said.

They offer pizzas, a fried chicken sandwich, salads, and so much more.

Their salads isn't the only thing about the restaurant that's green.

"We are going to be composting. The majority of what we use will be reusable, compostable, or recyclable. We will try not to have anything put in the landfill. We're trying to teach kids at a young age not only to eat healthy, but to be sustainable to move forward," he said.

Going green, eating green, and overlooking the greenery is what this cafe offers.

"I think we really do have one of the best views in City Park. We overlook little lake," he said.

Acorn Cafe is open to the public, and you don't have to visit the museum to visit Acorn Cafe.

