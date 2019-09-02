× What made Hurricane Dorian stall over the Bahamas?

Hurricane Dorian’s movement has slowed to 1 mph, less than the speed at which most of us walk.

The slowdown means the island of Grand Bahama could be in Dorian’s eye for more than nine hours.

This snail’s pace is not unheard of with hurricanes.

Recent hurricanes Harvey and Florence also slowed significantly after making landfall.

But the landfall wasn’t what slowed down Dorian — it has to do with what is steering the storm.

A high-pressure system over the western Atlantic is blocking it from moving northward, and a weakness in the high-pressure system is slowing it down.

At some point over the next 24 hours, the system will weaken enough that the hurricane will move northwest.