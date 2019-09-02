Two arrested following drug investigation in Albany

Photo Gallery
ALBANY, LA – On Thursday, the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics and Criminal Patrol Divisions made two arrests for the illegal distribution of narcotics.
The ongoing drug investigation led to the arrest of 23-year-old Tyshon Lamar Coleman, of Hammond, and 23-year-old Keldrick Jackson, of Albany.
The arrests were made on Skinner Lane, in Albany.
Sheriff Jason Ard says, ‘Detectives successfully executed search warrants which yielded a large amount of narcotics, illegal firearms and U.S. currency.”
The following were discovered during the arrest:
- $1,534.00
- Marijuana
- Methamphetamine
- Heroin
- Vials of liquid THC
- Hydrocodone
- Oxycodone
- 5 firearms (1 of which was one reported as stolen)
This investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected.