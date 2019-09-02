Two arrested following drug investigation in Albany

Posted 1:43 PM, September 2, 2019, by

Photo Gallery

ALBANY, LA – On Thursday, the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics and Criminal Patrol Divisions made two arrests for the illegal distribution of narcotics.

The ongoing drug investigation led to the arrest of 23-year-old Tyshon Lamar Coleman, of Hammond, and 23-year-old Keldrick Jackson, of Albany.

The arrests were made on Skinner Lane, in Albany.

Sheriff Jason Ard says, ‘Detectives successfully executed search warrants which yielded a large amount of narcotics, illegal firearms and U.S. currency.”

The following were discovered during the arrest:

  • $1,534.00
  • Marijuana
  • Methamphetamine
  • Heroin
  • Vials of liquid THC
  • Hydrocodone
  • Oxycodone
  • 5 firearms (1 of which was one reported as stolen)

This investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.