Two arrested following drug investigation in Albany

ALBANY, LA – On Thursday, the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics and Criminal Patrol Divisions made two arrests for the illegal distribution of narcotics.

The ongoing drug investigation led to the arrest of 23-year-old Tyshon Lamar Coleman, of Hammond, and 23-year-old Keldrick Jackson, of Albany.

The arrests were made on Skinner Lane, in Albany.

Sheriff Jason Ard says, ‘Detectives successfully executed search warrants which yielded a large amount of narcotics, illegal firearms and U.S. currency.”

The following were discovered during the arrest:

$1,534.00

Marijuana

Methamphetamine

Heroin

Vials of liquid THC

Hydrocodone

Oxycodone

5 firearms (1 of which was one reported as stolen)

This investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected.